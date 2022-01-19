A Culinary Adventure That Gives Back returns January 26. The second annual fundraising event by the Naples Woman’s Club supports nonprofit agencies that address local food insecurity. Sixteen of Naples’ premier restaurants are participating in the chef-led, three-course luncheons for groups of 16 to 20. Guests don’t find out where they will dine until they get a personal invitation from the chef. Two more culinary adventures will take place February 23 and March 23. Tickets are $150; $250 patron.

The Naples Woman’s Club will also host its biannual flea market at 570 Park Street in downtown Naples on January 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You never know what you might find: clothing, housewares, electronics, toys, and more. The event raises funds for the club’s charitable activities, and other nonprofits can host tables for a nominal charge.