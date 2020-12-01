A Cut Above

“For 500 years, Bistecca alla Fiorentina has been one of the most prestigious and sought-after cuts of meat in Italy,” says chef Jason Goddard of Dorona, the modern Italian steak house owned by the Aielli Group. In fact, the double porterhouse is probably as old as the city of Florence from which it takes its name. At Dorona, the steak is offered in three sizes: 40, 60, and 80 ounces, serving one to two, three to four, and four to six guests, respectively. It is first grilled and then finished in the oven before being sliced for the table. “We encourage diners to pre-order so we can cut the steak to their specifications,” says Goddard, who precedes the dish with Caesar salad and finishes the meal with a classic tiramisu.