A Day Just for Mom at Naples Botanical Garden

Observed in many countries throughout the world, Mother’s Day is celebrated in the United States on the second Sunday in May. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared it a national holiday; ever since, mothers receive special recognition in the season comprising birth, blooms, and beauty.

A stroll through the Naples Botanical Garden presents the opportunity to enjoy some quality time with a mother on this special day. Explore the 70-acre, world-class garden paradise that features plants from around the world, ranging from succulents and water plant exhibits to themed gardens. Be sure to stop by the Fogg Café to view an exhibition from a Naples-based artist representing the beauty in the garden in “Endlessly Wild: New Work by Sara Abalan,” on display through June 30.

Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the garden offers free admission to mothers and grandmothers May 12.