A Fresh Take at The Catch of the Pelican

Found at Naples Grande Beach Resort, The Catch of the Pelican is a casual outpost featuring a new menu, an even happier happy hour, and a fresh spin on spring dining.

The outdoor terrace is an inviting space to gather for food, libations, fresh air, and sunshine.

It’s colored with bougainvillea and tropical foliage, proving a picturesque setting at sunset. Bistro lights add to the relaxed yet sophisticated ambience as day transitions to night.

The new seasonal bar menu features a refreshing Aperol spritz, a tropical sweet mai tai, and martinis customized to patron’s preferences. Bartenders here know their craft and like to have fun with those who settle into one of the comfortable bar chairs.

As one might suspect by its name, The Catch of the Pelican has a menu that encompasses myriad seafood offerings. The selection of fresh shucked oysters changes daily. Menu items are known to change seasonally and always include local specialties such as stone crab claws.

Black grouper is a perennial favorite. The mild fish comes with a sweet and slightly spicy mango and chili chutney. Diners who prefer things on the meatier side rave about the double Wagyu smash burger. Not your average burger, the beef patty is topped with smoked gouda, while the brioche bun that holds it receives a brush of guajillo aioli and chorizo jam.

The Catch has a history of welcoming locals as well as resort guests. It’s one of Naples’ off-the-beaten-path dining treasures.