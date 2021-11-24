A Good Harvest

November is the time to give thanks—and to give back. Naples-based Collier Harvest Foundation is committed to providing healthy, nutritious food to people in Collier County. In Naples, “there’s kind of a big gap between the people who have something and the people who don’t,” says Executive Director Connie Preu. The foundation specializes in reaching pockets of the community that may be overlooked or unable to access a food bank. That includes delivering food to people who need it and providing groceries to students’ families at several middle schools, all at no cost to recipients.

To spread holiday cheer, the group distributes turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. If you’re interested in donating food, the organization is always looking for healthy, nonperishable items that can be made into meals, such as canned vegetables and soups. “If you have a healthy meal, your outlook on getting things done and carrying on with your day is better,” says Preu. In general, Collier Harvest tries to steer clear of sugary snack foods, though Preu notes that holiday cookies would be appreciated. “Naples is very generous,” she says. “I just think we have to continue to be aware of the people who need us.”