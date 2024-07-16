A Naples Dining Icon Reopens

Time seemed to crawl over the 19 months that The Turtle Club, a Naples fine dining institution, was closed. The popular Gulf-front restaurant at Vanderbilt Beach Resort finally reopened for business May 6, much to the delight of those who have long celebrated special occasions there. The club sustained heavy Hurricane Ian storm damage just after a remodeling project had been completed, but owners Mike Moore and Peter Tierney persevered. Let the beach-at-sunset marriage proposals commence!