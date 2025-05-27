An address on Gulf Shore Boulevard in Naples, Florida, has always been a symbol of distinction. With Doctor’s Bay on one side and the Gulf on the other, the picturesque neighborhood is renowned for its prime location near downtown, endless boat parade, and unforgettable sunsets. That’s why developer Kolter Urban selected this location for its new luxury condominium, 3300 Gulf Shore. Two mid-rise buildings will feature 51 bayfront and gulf-view residences, complemented by a private marina and exceptional wellness amenities. Here’s a closer look at what’s coming to the Naples coastline.

Bay- and Gulf-View Residences

At 3300 Gulf Shore, the two- to five-bedroom residences have been designed to showcase its breathtaking surroundings from every angle. The 51 homes, ranging from 2,000 to over 7,270 square feet, will feature open floorplans, expansive terraces, and ceilings up to 11 feet tall. Each residence will be thoughtfully designed by MHK Architecture and CID Design Group to provide premium finishes, top-tier appliance suites, and all the features that define sophisticated coastal living.

A Private Naples Marina, 3300 Wellness Club, and Entertainment Amenities

The new luxury condominium offers amenities focused on relaxation, recreation, and wellness. A private marina along Doctor’s Bay includes 16 boat slips and a dedicated watersports slip for kayaking and paddleboarding. The 3300 Wellness Club features a 75-foot lap pool with sunset views of the marina, a heated spa, cold plunge pool, and plush daybeds. The fitness center is equipped with versatile flex training areas and a dedicated yoga studio. Additional highlights include a multisensory experience shower, rejuvenating sauna, soothing steam room, and a private treatment room designed for deep relaxation and holistic wellness.

Entertainment spaces, including a residents-only bar, a club kitchen, private dining rooms, a card room, and a sports and gaming lounge will also be available. A dedicated 24-hour concierge and valet service ensures seamless living, offering personalized a la carte services such as private yacht charters, event planning, and in-residence dining.

Building the Future of Florida’s West Coast

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Kolter Urban has become a prominent name in the Florida luxury real estate market. The firm is known for creating high-quality, lifestyle-driven communities in some of the most desirable locations in Florida and throughout the Southeast. On Florida’s west coast, Kolter Urban’s $7 billion portfolio includes The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay; Mark Sarasota; VUE Sarasota Bay, and Bayso in Sarasota. ONE Tampa will soon be the tallest residential tower on the west coast, while Saltaire, Hyde Park House, Art House and ONE St. Petersburg have set new standards for downtown living. Kolter is also behind The Island at West Bay Club in Estero and Olana Naples Residences, further cementing its legacy in the region.

Presentation Gallery Open for Private Appointments

To learn more about the newly released residences at 3300 Gulf Shore, Kolter Urban has opened a new Presentation Gallery in Naples, Florida. The sales center includes a display kitchen and bathroom showcasing the premium finishes planned for the residences. Visitors can also explore the new luxury condominium in greater detail through a 360-degree interactive virtual tour and a carefully crafted scale model.

William Raveis Real Estate, the exclusive sales and marketing partner for 3300 Gulf Shore, invites you to visit the Presentation Gallery—open daily at 1400 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Suite 166 in Naples. To learn more about these residences, starting from $3.7 million, or to schedule a private appointment, visit 3300GulfShore.com.