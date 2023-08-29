A New Era of Luxury at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Following an extensive renovation and expansion, the legendary resort on Florida’s Gulf Coast—The Ritz-Carlton, Naples—reopened in early July, welcoming a new era of luxury and comfort to the iconic beachside retreat.

A major highlight of the renovation includes the addition of the Vanderbilt Tower, featuring the new Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, which boasts a dedicated full-service bar, a media room, exclusive programming, and daily culinary presentations.

Three new dining options are available to guests. Sofra is a vegetable-forward restaurant inspired by the shareable, savory plates of the Eastern Mediterranean, while Moka offers a variety of coffees. The third restaurant concept (unnamed at press time) will bring a unique dining experience that complements the resort’s enduring favorites: The Grill and Gumbo Limbo.

The reconfigured resort includes reimagined outdoor spaces with new pools and 10 fully enclosed, air-conditioned poolside bungalows, as well as 10 cabanas equipped with plush seating, ceiling fans, and televisions for the ultimate in outdoor relaxation.

Each of the property’s 474 guest rooms and suites were updated with an aesthetic radiating casual elegance, a nod to the resort’s legacy of coastal sophistication. Now, with more than 90 multiroom suites offered, family and extended stays are readily available for those who want five-diamond service when visiting.