A New Era of Luxury at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples resort property. Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples
Following an extensive renovation and expansion, the legendary resort on Florida’s Gulf Coast—The Ritz-Carlton, Naples—reopened in early July, welcoming a new era of luxury and comfort to the iconic beachside retreat. 

A major highlight of the renovation includes the addition of the Vanderbilt Tower, featuring the new Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, which boasts a dedicated full-service bar, a media room, exclusive programming, and daily culinary presentations. 

The ornate Lobby Bar at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples
Three new dining options are available to guests. Sofra is a vegetable-forward restaurant inspired by the shareable, savory plates of the Eastern Mediterranean, while Moka offers a variety of coffees. The third restaurant concept (unnamed at press time) will bring a unique dining experience that complements the resort’s enduring favorites: The Grill and Gumbo Limbo.  

The new Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge in the Vanderbilt Tower. Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples
The reconfigured resort includes reimagined outdoor spaces with new pools and 10 fully enclosed, air-conditioned poolside bungalows, as well as 10 cabanas equipped with plush seating, ceiling fans, and televisions for the ultimate in outdoor relaxation. 

An updated suite bedroom at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples
Each of the property’s 474 guest rooms and suites were updated with an aesthetic radiating casual elegance, a nod to the resort’s legacy of coastal sophistication. Now, with more than 90 multiroom suites offered, family and extended stays are readily available for those who want five-diamond service when visiting.

