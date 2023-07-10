A New Face on the Avenue

Every year approximately 1.5 million visitors spend an average of 2.23 hours on Fifth Avenue South. Filled with boutiques, restaurants, and art galleries, the picturesque street continues to be a popular tourist destination, offering significant economic contributions to the City of Naples.

The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) has named Meg Stepanian as its new executive director. A resident of Naples since 2004, Stepanian, a graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, is a seasoned marketing and communications professional with decades of experience in the hospitality and broadcast media industries. She most recently served as director of membership and marketing for the Estero Country Club.

In her new role, Stepanian will lead the BID’s marketing, public relations, and events initiatives. “I enjoy creating strategies that grow revenues and improve the success of organizations, and I look forward to putting my years of experience to work for the BID,” says Stepanian. “I’m very excited to be part of one of the most iconic brands in the nation and internationally.”