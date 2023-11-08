A Night of Art at Arts Bonita

Enjoy one night of art—or nine—this month. Arts Bonita (formerly known as Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs) offers the opportunity to meet new friends while experimenting with art techniques, from collage and painting to ceramic glazing, pottery, and sculpture, at their evening classes. During the month of November alone, there are nine options to choose from.

Most classes take place at the Center for Visual Arts on Old 41 and feature a light dinner and drinks with the admission price. Notable exceptions are the not-to-be-missed blown-glass events held on consecutive days at Art Glass by Mathews in Naples. On November 10, couples can create two beautiful drinking glasses ($285 per couple), and on November 11, individuals can make a hand-blown ornament ($135). No refreshments are served for the blown-glass classes, but all supplies are included.

Alyona Ushe was named executive director of Arts Bonita last spring—the first new director in 24 years. One of her projects was simplifying the name of the facilities. Although Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs is still the legal name, the center is now known simply as Arts Bonita. The organization remains committed to enriching the lives of the community by providing education and appreciation opportunities, including live concerts, theater, comedy, film, lectures, and classes for all ages.