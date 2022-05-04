A Nod to the Mod

Green jacket (price upon request), green mini skirt (price upon request), La Parisienne Ballerina shoes ($1,190), micro saddle bag ($2,750), Dior Tribales earrings ($590), Dior Sorbet heart ring ($580), Dior Sorbet cube ring ($760), Dior; Madalena natural white vintage sunglasses ($510), Lapima

Halter-top minidress ($1,990), polka dot heels (price upon request), Maxi Loop Contessa bead earrings ($490), Carolina Herrera

Imogen off-the-shoulder maillot with shelf bra in black ($350), Karla Colletto; gold metallic tall gladiator sandals with metal buckles ($2,095), Roger Vivier

Sleeveless A-line dress (price upon request), Archlight slingback pumps ($1,030), Louis Vuitton

Gingham knit briefs ($390), gingham cropped sweater ($690), Michael Kors Collection, Marissa Collections; black leather high-heeled mules ($1,050), Salvatore Ferragamo; Belle Vivier leather mini bag ($1,595), Roger Vivier; Tessa black solid sunglasses ($493), Lapima

Ellery bandeau with shelf bra in neptune ($327), Karla Colletto; camel napa leather and clear plexiglass pumps ($950), Jimmy Choo

Double-breasted cropped puff-sleeve jacket ($2,190), A-line miniskirt ($890), bralette ($490), Carolina Herrera; Azalea statement earrings in ivory, mint, and crystal ($165), Lele Sadoughi; Blossom pink velvet hair band with crystals ($1,050), Roger Vivier

Pink minidress with bows ($4,200), Valentino Garavani gladiator sandals ($1,900), Valentino Garavani feather handbag ($5,100), Valentino

Cotton tweed vest ($4,850), cotton shorts ($1,400), printed heels ($1,300), metal, resin, glass, and strass necklace ($5,250), metal and strass earrings ($575), leather heart arm pouch ($1,925), Chanel

Story Credits: