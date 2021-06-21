A Place in the Sun

Getting away from it all never looked so good

White silk Byssus dress with rose motif, ($3,980), white crochet cotton jumpsuit, (price upon request), beige woven elastic slides, ($750), Fendil; small bucket in natural color vimini with black leather trim and Horsebit detail, ($2,450), Gucci.

Linen gingham blazer, ($498), printed clip tank suit, ($228), Tory Burch; Summer 2021 sunglasses, ($505), Chanel; brooch with floral motif in metal with aged gold finish, ($750), Gucci.

Goldfish-multicolor all-over sequin embroidered tulle high neck, long sleeve gown, ($14,000), mid heel sandal in dusty white leather with Double G detail, ($890), Gucci.

Dress, ($3,190), black leather double belt, ($920), Alexander McQueen.

Woven dress, ($2,990), TIP handbag, ($2,800), Bottega Veneta.

Pajama pants, (price upon request), sleeveless cape sweater with buttons, (price upon request), Paseo flat comfort sandal, ($1,220), Louis Vuitton.

Embroidered tweed jumpsuit, (price upon request), Métiers d’Art 2021 belt, ($1,575), Métiers d’Art 2021 necklace, ($2,225), glitter and grosgrain shoe, ($950), Métiers d’Art 2021 earrings, ($600), Chanel.

Dioriviera bralette, (price upon request), Chez Moi pants, ($1,650), Dior; fish painted earring, ($248), Tory Burch; CD ring, (price upon request), Dior.

Crepe braided maillot in black, ($350), Michael Kors Collection; Blossom BB star ear studs, yellow gold, onyx, diamonds, ($3,750), Louis Vuitton.

Black and ivory gown, ($4,490), Carolina Herrera.

Story Credits

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Sif Saga, Supreme Management, New York

Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone using Face Atelier, Creative Management, Miami

Digital tech: Javier Sanchez

NI would like to extend a special thank you to Joe DePrinzio and Jennifer Dardano for providing the Moke.