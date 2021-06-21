A Place in the Sun

Getting away from it all never looked so good

Fendi silk dress, crochet jumpsuit, woven slides; Gucci bucket bag, photo by Gabor Jurina
Shot by Naples Illustrated on location at The Islands of Islamorada

White silk Byssus dress with rose motif, ($3,980), white crochet cotton jumpsuit, (price upon request), beige woven elastic slides, ($750), Fendil; small bucket in natural color vimini with black leather trim and Horsebit detail, ($2,450), Gucci.

Tory Burch gingham blazer, printed tank suit; Gucci floral brooch; Dior CD ring; Chanel sunglasses, photo by Gabor Jurina

Linen gingham blazer, ($498), printed clip tank suit, ($228), Tory Burch; Summer 2021 sunglasses, ($505), Chanel; brooch with floral motif in metal with aged gold finish, ($750), Gucci.

Gucci embroidered gown, white sandals, photo by Gabor Jurina

Goldfish-multicolor all-over sequin embroidered tulle high neck, long sleeve gown, ($14,000), mid heel sandal in dusty white leather with Double G detail, ($890), Gucci.

Alexander McQueen dress, double belt, photo by Gabor Jurina

Dress, ($3,190), black leather double belt, ($920), Alexander McQueen.

Bottega Veneta woven dress, bag, photo by Gabor Jurina

Woven dress, ($2,990), TIP handbag, ($2,800), Bottega Veneta.

Louis Vuitton pajama pants, cape sweater, comfort sandal, photo by Gabor Jurina

Pajama pants, (price upon request), sleeveless cape sweater with buttons, (price upon request), Paseo flat comfort sandal, ($1,220), Louis Vuitton.

Chanel tweed jumpsuit, leather belt, glitter shoe, necklace, earrings, photo by Gabor Jurina

Embroidered tweed jumpsuit, (price upon request), Métiers d’Art 2021 belt, ($1,575), Métiers d’Art 2021 necklace, ($2,225), glitter and grosgrain shoe, ($950), Métiers d’Art 2021 earrings, ($600), Chanel.

Dior Dioriviera bralette, pants; Tory Burch painted fish earrings, photo by Gabor Jurina

Dioriviera bralette, (price upon request), Chez Moi pants, ($1,650), Dior; fish painted earring, ($248), Tory Burch; CD ring, (price upon request), Dior.

Michael Kors Collection braided maillot; Louis Vuitton star ear studs, photo by Gabor Jurina

Crepe braided maillot in black, ($350), Michael Kors Collection; Blossom BB star ear studs, yellow gold, onyx, diamonds, ($3,750), Louis Vuitton.

Carolina Herrera black and ivory gown; Louis Vuitton star ear studs; Dior CD ring, photo by Gabor Jurina

Black and ivory gown, ($4,490), Carolina Herrera.

Story Credits 

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Sif Saga, Supreme Management, New York

Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone using Face Atelier, Creative Management, Miami

Digital tech: Javier Sanchez

NI would like to extend a special thank you to Joe DePrinzio and Jennifer Dardano for providing the Moke.

