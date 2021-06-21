A Place in the Sun

White silk Byssus dress with rose motif, ($3,980), white crochet cotton jumpsuit, (price upon request), beige woven elastic slides, ($750), Fendil; small bucket in natural color vimini with black leather trim and Horsebit detail, ($2,450), Gucci.
Linen gingham blazer, ($498), printed clip tank suit, ($228), Tory Burch; Summer 2021 sunglasses, ($505), Chanel; brooch with floral motif in metal with aged gold finish, ($750), Gucci.
Goldfish-multicolor all-over sequin embroidered tulle high neck, long sleeve gown, ($14,000), mid heel sandal in dusty white leather with Double G detail, ($890), Gucci.
Dress, ($3,190), black leather double belt, ($920), Alexander McQueen.
Woven dress, ($2,990), TIP handbag, ($2,800), Bottega Veneta.
Pajama pants, (price upon request), sleeveless cape sweater with buttons, (price upon request), Paseo flat comfort sandal, ($1,220), Louis Vuitton.
Embroidered tweed jumpsuit, (price upon request), Métiers d’Art 2021 belt, ($1,575), Métiers d’Art 2021 necklace, ($2,225), glitter and grosgrain shoe, ($950), Métiers d’Art 2021 earrings, ($600), Chanel.
Dioriviera bralette, (price upon request), Chez Moi pants, ($1,650), Dior; fish painted earring, ($248), Tory Burch; CD ring, (price upon request), Dior.
Crepe braided maillot in black, ($350), Michael Kors Collection; Blossom BB star ear studs, yellow gold, onyx, diamonds, ($3,750), Louis Vuitton.
Black and ivory gown, ($4,490), Carolina Herrera.
Story Credits
Fashion editor: Katherine Lande
Model: Sif Saga, Supreme Management, New York
Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone using Face Atelier, Creative Management, Miami
Digital tech: Javier Sanchez
NI would like to extend a special thank you to Joe DePrinzio and Jennifer Dardano for providing the Moke.
