A Season of Wonders Debuts at The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples will host A Season of Wonders, featuring a festive array of enchanting events, festive decor, dining experiences, family activities, and exciting entertainment.

Ugly Sweater Party

On December 6, guests are invited to don their most outrageous and creative holiday sweaters for a chance to win prizes. A menu of festive drinks, delicious bites, and lively music will keep the holiday spirit high.

Naples Gingerbread House

From December 9 to 24, visit the 2024 edition of the Naples Gingerbread House. Created under the direction of Executive Pastry Chef Lerome Campbell, this Instagram-worthy display is the perfect backdrop for holiday photos with family and friends.

Breakfast with Santa

On select mornings from December 13-22, create magical memories during a festive meal while sharing holiday wishes with Santa Claus.

Twelve Days of Christmas Cocktails

Raise a glass of cheer with our “Twelve Days of Christmas Cocktails,” at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón December 13-25. Available for purchase in the Bella Vista Lounge, these limited-time creations pair with appetizers or dinners at Tiburón.

Teddy Bear Tea

Teddy Bear Tea returns to The Ritz-Carlton, Naples December 14-21. Guests of all ages can enjoy seasonal treats alongside their new keepsake teddy bear.

Tiburón Holiday Market & ‘Ice’ Skating

Guests of The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón can lace their ice skates for the debut of Florida Ice, a synthetic skating rink among the palm trees, December 20-27. Local vendors will be on-site showcasing unique gifts and seasonal treats.

Hanukkah

The Ritz-Carlton’s Ladies and Gentlemen for a nightly reading and Menorah lighting at both The Ritz-Carlton, Naples and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón from December 25 through January 2.

Black-Tie New Year’s Eve Gala

Ring in the new year with a five-course champagne dinner under the direction of Executive Chef Satish Yerramilli, followed by music, dancing, and a concert by Stella Cole.

For more information about the holiday happenings and to reserve, visit naplesfestive.com