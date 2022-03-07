A Smorgasbord at The Pointe at Founders Square

The Pointe at Founders Square—the new mixed-use development at Collier Boulevard and Immokalee Road—is home to eight new restaurants in its retail hub.

The first to open, back in December, was the area’s twelfth Skillets location. Established by Ross and Noreen Edlund in 1995, the chain is a proponent of the Blue Zones diet and offers nearly a dozen approved dishes at most of their locations. Plant-based creations like the Power Salad coexist alongside traditional favorites such as eggs Benedict and corned beef hash.

Scheduled to open in early spring, healthy choices also will be on the menu at Crisp & Green, offering sustainable, chef-crafted salads, grain bowls, and smoothies. Specially designed bowls and salads will be included on the children’s menu. Crisp & Green sources from local organic purveyors whenever possible.

Araya Sushi Asian Grill is scheduled to open its second Naples location at Founders Square in February. Owner and chef Jon Augsondthung, who also operates the Fuji Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro, created a menu that blends classic Thai dishes with sushi and Japanese yakitori. The new Founders Square complex will also be home to South Street City Oven & Grill, Slicers Hoagies, the fourth location of Tacos & Tequila Cantina, and the Boca-Raton based I Heart Mac & Cheese and More. Outback Steakhouse—the complex’s largest restaurant with more than 5,000 square feet of floor space—is planning a spring opening as well.