A Tasteful, Dramatic Raffle for TheatreZone

Give the arts a hand and you may win gift certificates for meals at some of the city’s culinary stars. TheatreZone is holding its third annual Culinary Theatre Raffle now through early May.

Tickets can be purchased online ($25 each; five for $100). The drawing will take place May 5 at the final performance of TheatreZone’s Carrie: The Musical.

The grand prize features $2,000 in fine dining certificates (including to Baleen, Bleu Provence, and The Capital Grille, as well as restaurants from Phelan Family Brands and Campagna Hospitality Group). Second prize is $1,600 in dining certificates at four restaurants (including Fleming’s, M Waterfront Grille, Ridgway Bar & Grill, and USS Nemo). Third prize is $1,200 in certificates (including Ocean Prime, Old Vines Supper Club, and Ruth’s Chris Steak House).