A Very British Afternoon

Attention royal watchers and tea fanciers: The doyenne of all things royal will hold court at “Afternoon Tea with Lucy Worsley—Live from England” on March 27 at The Club at Mediterra in Naples. Worsley is chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, author, and host of several popular BBC programs that have aired on PBS. She will explore the history of British tea from Charles II to modern Buckingham Palace garden parties at this virtual event. Guests will enjoy traditional sweet and savory afternoon tea fare, a special-occasion cocktail, and a Q&A with Worsely, who is both a PhD and an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire). Tickets for this WGCU Public Media fundraiser are $150.