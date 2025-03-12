Addison Bay to Host Naples Pop-Up

Elevated activewear brand Addison Bay will host a pop-up at Third Street South in Naples March 13-31. The pop-up kicks off with a VIP opening event March 12.

The pop-up will showcase Addison Bay’s new spring collection, as well as pieces that are exclusive to the Naples preview.

Addison Bay was founded by Philadelphia-based entrepreneur Marguerite Adzick. As a former college athlete who pursued a career in the fashion industry, Adzick recognized a need for elevated activewear. The brand was born from the idea that activewear should go beyond the gym and that fashion and function go hand-in-hand.

Guests are welcome to visit Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The pop-up is located at 1300 Third Street South, Suite 202. For more information, visit thirdstreetsouth.com.