After-Hours Enjoyment at The Club Room

The Club Room is a cozy, seasonal outpost at Campiello Ristorante & Bar on Third Street South, where people mingle for craft cocktails, live music, and fabulous fare. As for the vibe, expect sophistication. Leather furniture, silk pendants, commissioned artwork, and a chic fireplace create a plush place to gather and enjoy savory eats.

Campiello made OpenTable’s list of top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America (2022), and the Italian restaurant’s full menu is served in The Club Room. House-made pastas include cacio e pepe, papparedelle with braised veal, and the restaurant’s signature: comforting Spaghetti Alla Chitarra with marinara and meatballs. In the mood for meat? The balsamic-glazed beef is another favorite and is also served over spaghetti.

Besides this award-winning menu, live music—often jazz—is offered seasonally at The Club Room. In addition, a late-night menu is available to patrons that includes well-curated items, such as a variety of charcuterie, antipasti, and the restaurant’s famous pizzas.

As for libations, The Club Room boasts a refined wine list, unique cocktails, and an after-dinner beverage service presented table side on the cart del salone.

If you’re more of an early bird than a night owl, early dining is available at The Club Room from 5 to 6 p.m. On Wednesdays through Sundays, live music follows, starting at 8 p.m. On Mondays and Tuesdays, music begins at 7:30 p.m.