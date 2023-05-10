Afternoon of Art at Artis—Naples

Artis—Naples welcomes the entire community to the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus for an afternoon of art, music, and fun. Spring Community Day, May 20, is a free event that includes hands-on activities in The Baker Museum, musical performances, and special activities throughout the day.

Enjoy youth symphony and chorus concerts at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m., as well as up-close instrument demonstrations by the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra percussionists at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.