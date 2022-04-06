Afternoon with Authors at Naples Woman’s Club

Where can you meet three New York Times best-selling authors at the same venue while supporting young survivors of human trafficking? At the Afternoon with Authors event April 14 in the downtown clubhouse of the Naples Woman’s Club. The discussion panel will feature Patti Callahan Henry, Kate Quinn, and Weina Dai Randel—three acclaimed writers recognized for their historical fiction.

Stacy Vermylen, club spokeswoman, says the three authors are attending pro bono to support Path2Freedom, a local treatment and rehabilitation shelter for young trafficking victims, including teens and foster children. Naples author Dianna Rostad (You Belong Here Now, 2021, William Morrow/HarperCollins) chaired the event committee. Rostad “is bringing us the strongest group of authors we have ever had,” says Vermylen. “Historical fiction is an extremely popular genre, especially among our local population and book groups. Their books feature strong women and bring history alive in an array of time periods.” The afternoon includes a silent auction, cocktails, nibbles, book sales, and signings. Tickets are $150 and the event is limited to 200 attendees.