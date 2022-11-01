Dr. Alan Rembos earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, graduating as senior class president. He completed his Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign; he also holds dual certification in Botox and dermal fillers and has completed a fellowship in implant dentistry.

Practicing in Naples for more than 20 years, he has consistently received top dentist recognition. As a graduate of Northwestern University, he practices to the highest standards and within a patient-focused, personalized setting.

A computerized anesthetic delivery system called “The Wand” is used for all treatments in the office. Patients love this technology, which provides the most comfortable method of receiving a shot with 50 percent fewer injections necessary.

The office, which boasts a personable and friendly staff, places and restores implants on-site, so no need for running around from location to location. If you’ve ever considered improving your smile, look no further. From addressing a chipped tooth to reversing discoloration to straightening teeth, the office has the skills and credentials for great results. Just a quick look at the many reviews consistently receiving the highest ratings reveals the quality of care that you deserve and that our office provides.

Currently the office is accepting a limited number of new patients. If you’re looking for a top dentist with outstanding credentials and personalized attention to your dental needs, look no further.

Alan Rembos, D.D.S.

Smiles By Rembos

4001 Tamiami Trail N, Suite 280 | Naples

239-434-0400 | SmilesByRembos.com