Alice + Olivia Opens at Waterside Shops

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet unveiled its first free standing store in Naples at the Waterside Shops September 15. This marks the thirty-third free standing retail location in the country.

The Naples store embraces the brand’s whimsical style, with hand-painted custom tiles and appliques from artist Basak Agaoglu on curtains in the fitting room. The store’s bespoke elements also a marble and brass storefront and brass racks throughout.

Peruse a range of ready-to-wear, accessories, and the brand’s upcoming collaboration with the Beatles launching later this fall. The Fall 2024 collection is also on the horizon.

For more information, visit watersideshops.com/retailer/alice-olivia/.