All About The Aielli Group’s Olive Oil

Chef/owner Fabrizio Aielli and The Aielli Group have built a reputation for stellar food and an insistence on quality, whether it’s a pizza or a formally plated entrée.

In most cases, crafting those Italian dishes starts with high-quality olive oil. Now the restaurants—Barbatella, Dorona, Grappino, and Sea Salt—are offering a top-quality olive oil the rest of us can use and enjoy at home. Oliomania Biologico extra virgin olive oil is made in collaboration with the acclaimed Marina Palusci farm in Abruzzo, Italy.

It sells for $35 a bottle or $192 for a six-bottle case.