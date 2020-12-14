Beachgoers and outdoor devotees are well acquainted with aloe vera’s cooling powers on sunburnt and stressed skin. The gel from the ubiquitous succulent takes on a new life as a hydrating, plumping, and soothing mainstay in products meant to refresh and moisturize tresses and enliven the complexion: D’Isolana Skincare Aloe Vera Calming Elixir with soothing thermal water ($70); M-61 Hydraboost Serum 2.0 ($82, Bluemercury); Soleil Toujours Organic Aloe Antioxidant Calming Mist ($26); AVegan Beauty Balance Toner ($38); IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Setting Spray with hydrating hyaluronic acid, coconut water, and aloe vera extract ($28, Sephora); and Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Mask ($37, Bluemercury).
All Over Aloe
The ubiquitous succulent takes on a new life as a hydrating, plumping, and soothing mainstay in products that moisturize tresses and enliven the complexion
Facebook Comments