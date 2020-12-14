All Over Aloe

The ubiquitous succulent takes on a new life as a hydrating, plumping, and soothing mainstay in products that moisturize tresses and enliven the complexion

Beachgoers and outdoor devotees are well acquainted with aloe vera’s cooling powers on sunburnt and stressed skin. The gel from the ubiquitous succulent takes on a new life as a hydrating, plumping, and soothing mainstay in products meant to refresh and moisturize tresses and enliven the complexion: D’Isolana Skincare Aloe Vera Calming Elixir with soothing thermal water ($70); M-61 Hydraboost Serum 2.0 ($82, Bluemercury); Soleil Toujours Organic Aloe Antioxidant Calming Mist ($26); AVegan Beauty Balance Toner ($38); IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Setting Spray with hydrating hyaluronic acid, coconut water, and aloe vera extract ($28, Sephora); and Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Mask ($37, Bluemercury).