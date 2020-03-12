All That Glitters

National Jewel Day is March 13, an apropos time to ask Jarred Kaplan, managing partner of Provident Jewelry, about what’s hot—and what’s not.

Diamonds are still a girl’s best friend, particularly in blue, pink, or a strand of many. Fancy blue diamonds are in demand, while pinks remain as popular as ever. From blueberry to glittering azure to dark grey (think: Hope Diamond), natural blue diamonds are rare, the result of trace amounts of boron.

Blue diamonds are second only to red, with a buy-in of $500,000 for a “reasonably sized” one. Last year, a $6.7 million blue diamond ring fetched the highest bid during Christie’s New York Magnificent Jewels auction. In 2015, the 12.03-carat Blue Moon of Josephine became the most expensive diamond or jewel ever sold at auction at $48.4 million.

Because blue is on fire, it’s no surprise that blue sapphires from Burma and Cashmere are in high demand, too. “Blue is a very calming color,” Kaplan says. “Blue gives you that relaxed, pleasant feeling, like looking at the ocean.”

Tennis bracelets have come back in the form of a tennis necklace—a continuous set of 100 to 200 diamonds. Even Kaplan seems awed that he sells a dozen each month in season. “We’re now referring to them as a diamond chain,” he notes. “A tennis necklace was previously worn to high-end events or unique functions. Now they’re wearing them every day—even literally to play tennis.”