All That Jazz

The standard of nightlife in Naples was raised several notches in January 2020 with the opening of the Club Room at Campiello. The 2,000-square foot facility is devoted to elevated dining, superb beverages and the coolest jazz in town.

“When customers walk in from 3rd Street South,” says owner Richard D’Amico, “I wanted them to be unable to tell if they were in New York, Paris, London or Berlin.” The exotic, elegant décor features a checkerboard-pattern floor, ceilings made from reclaimed barn siding, and a lounge area with a fireplace. The 80-seat room was designed to be part of Campiello but different in food, beverage and décor.

Like many other nightlife venues, The Club Room went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now coming back to life on a gradual basis. Every Sunday evening between now and Easter, they are featuring Sunday Supper with Sinatra, includes a four-course Club Room dinner paired with three hours of unforgettable music. Pianist and songwriter Benny Weinbeck returns to the venue, teaming up with smooth vocalist and recording artist Ralph Curtis to provide diners with an unforgettable tribute to the legendary Frank Sinatra.

The dinner menu is a reminder of why Campiello keeps winning awards year after year. Starters range from the elegant (hamachi crudo or lobster cappuccino) to the rustic (cavatelli pasta with country pork ragu). Entrees include snapper piccata, pan-seared scallops or saffron risotto with osso buco), and a choice of sweet endings is available.

Reservations start at 6:30 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. The price is $95 per person. Reservations can be made by visiting campiellonaples.com/theclubroom or by calling 239-435-1166.