An Artfully Arranged Table

When Alex Hitz visits Naples for the first time this February, he will share what led to his selection as keynoter of Artfully Arranged, the seventh annual Naples Tables taking place February 26-27 at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón.

Hitz is a man of many talents. Best known today as a celebrity chef, cookbook author, event designer, and master host, he has been referenced as the Ralph Lauren of food and wine. His impressive résumé also includes real estate developer, clothing designer, and Broadway producer.

“It’s been a crazy journey,” he says about getting to where he is today—a voyage fueled by a childhood in Atlanta, as well as extensive travel to New York City and southwest France as a teenager. To stay longer in Paris, when he was studying at the Sorbonne, he told his mother he was going to train at culinary education institution Le Cordon Bleu. She gave her blessing.

While working in Los Angeles as a television producer, Hitz started cooking and sharing his recipes. He wrote a cookbook that he recounts was “turned down by millions of agents.” When Judith Jones, who helped launch Julia Child, met him just before her retirement, she bought the rights to his first book—My Beverly Hills Kitchen, published in 2012—launching his career as an author and leading to roles as a contributing editor and food columnist at various magazines.

When Hitz answered the phone call from the League Club, extending an invitation to be guest speaker for this year’s fundraising luncheon, he was thrilled. “They were very engaging and give so much to the community,” he says. The nonprofit League Club has bestowed more than $7 million in grants, supporting the environment, education, children, and families in the local community for the past three decades.

Hitz is looking forward to seeing the creative tablescapes at this year’s sold-out event. “I can’t wait to see what they come up with,”he says.“Bring it on.”