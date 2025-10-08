An Eerie-sistable Event at Golisano Children’s Museum

Come dressed in a favorite costume and participate in Halloween activities, games, and trick-or-treating at Halloween Spooktacular 2025

By
-
Come dressed in a favorite costume and participate in Halloween activities, games, and trick-or-treating at Halloween Spooktacular 2025. Photo courtesy of iStock
Come dressed in a favorite costume and participate in Halloween activities, games, and trick-or-treating at Halloween Spooktacular 2025. Photo courtesy of iStock

At three designated times on Saturday, October 18, the Golisano Children’s Museum will be open only for members and guests with reserved event tickets to enjoy the annual not-so-scary Halloween Spooktacular 2025. Families can come dressed in a favorite costume and participate in Halloween activities, games, trick-or-treating, and more at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., or 4 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult; tickets start at $10.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR