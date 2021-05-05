An Enchanted Evening on Fifth Filled with Music & Art

Enjoy the waning days of spring with a stroll down Fifth Avenue South during the monthly Evening on Fifth, which takes place on Thursday, May 13

Enjoy the waning days of spring with a stroll down Fifth Avenue South during the monthly Evening on Fifth, which takes place on Thursday, May 13, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event features an array of live musical performances up and down the sidewalks, along with dining specials and shopping opportunities. May’s highlights include:

Aldo Castillo Gallery, which opened in September 2020, is hosting its first official exhibition open house. It will highlight the works of Marlene Rose, an internationally recognized, award-winning sculptor who produces stunning works in sand-cast glass. The contemporary Aldo Castillo Gallery (634 Fifth Ave. S.) represents established international artists and offers paintings, photography, drawings, sculpture, works on paper, digital art and new media installations. New gallery additions include hyper-realistic American artist Tony Chimento, Italian sculptor Daniele Fortuna, and North Korean painter and installation artist Keiko Hara. HobKnob Kitchen + Bar Executive Chef Luis Lucrecio will provide a chef’s demonstration at the gallery’s open house.

Elsewhere along the avenue: Sleek rides from Porsche Naples will be on display on Park Street where duo Peter Andrews and Chris Blood—who make up Peter & the Wolf—will be live with their crooner classics and rock dance tunes at Chase Bank.

Singer Debi Guthery will be performing cocktail and dinner standards ranging from oldies, Motown, and country to pop, disco, and rock at Chops City Grill. Jillian Marie brings her soulful vocals to Molto Trattoria. Solo-acoustic singer/songwriter Matty Jollie will be at Cheffy Passidomo, P.A. Professional multi-instrumentalist and recording artist Bill Colletti (an Evening on Fifth favorite with his flugelhorn and keys) transforms the Sixth Street South median into his stage. There will be more action at Sugden Community Theatre’s Sugden Plaza and Baker Stage, The French Brasserie Rustique, BiCE Ristorante, and Margaritaville Island Reserve.

Learn more about Fifth Avenue South businesses, restaurants, boutiques, and special community events: Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District.