An Orchid Jubilee Returns to Naples Botanical Garden

The Naples Orchid Society presents their fiftieth annual orchid show and sale, An Orchid Jubilee, at the Naples Botanical Garden from February 16 to 18. Admission to the show is included in the price of a regular garden ticket.

The show will feature prize-winning orchids of many species and hybrids; artistic displays of blooming orchid plants, containers of potted orchids, and cut orchid flower arrangements will compete for ribbons and awards. American Orchid Society judges will award outstanding single plants for best in show in a variety of classes.

The mission of the Naples Orchid Society is to promote the appreciation and cultivation of orchids as a hobby and preserve wild orchids indigenous to Southwest Florida through education and research. Founded in 1962, the society’s only requirement for membership is an interest in learning more about orchids and how they grow.