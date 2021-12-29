An Underwater Odyssey at Method & Concept

The ethereal, theatrical photographic works of internationally acclaimed visual artist Christy Lee Rogers debut in Naples with “The Underwater Photography of Christy Lee Rogers” at Method & Concept January 13 to February 25.

The exhibition has been planned for more than two years. Chad Jensen, gallery creative director and managing partner, was determined to curate a show that samples works from three of Rogers’ collections: Human, Muses, and Siren. Her atmospheric compositions are often compared to paintings by Baroque masters while captivating modern audiences. She was commissioned by Apple in 2019 for a “Water + Light” marketing project, and the company noted on its Instagram feed that her visions “push the possibilities of movement, color and light.”

In 2020 and 2021, Rogers’ photographs were exhibited in the United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, and Italy. She won “Open Photographer of the Year” at the 2019 Sony World Photography Awards. As a presenter at the international The Photography Show symposium in 2021, her work was showcased in several magazines, including the Royal Photographic Society Journal.

The native of Hawaii has clearly been guided by her marine surroundings, and this passion extends to a drinking water purification project called Wateramore. She calls water “Earth’s most cherished element.” With her subjects blurred, immersed, entangled, floating, and reimagined in a watery world, Rogers says the well of their meanings runs deep: “My purpose behind the work is to question and find understanding in the craziness, tragedy, vulnerability, beauty, and power of mankind.”

