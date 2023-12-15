An Urban Concept Debuts in Naples

What was The Wine Store is now simply District, a cocktail lounge and restaurant that debuted in August, located at Goodlette-Frank Road and Central Avenue. Christopher Lee, former general manager for Truluck’s, is a partner in the venture, along with Christopher Shucart and Marty Kenney (who owns Sidebar in Naples). Brad Moss serves as executive chef.

Lee describes District as an elevated lounge with small bites and a full menu of nonalcoholic and craft cocktails, as well as what he terms “a very aggressive wine program.”

What’s distinct about District are the four additional gathering spots linked to it—or that will be. A small area called Staff Only—named after the sign on the door—is a speakeasy requiring some detective work to enter. You’ll need to know the secret phrase to say to the server or manager to gain admittance. “The staff is trained not to tell,” Lee says. “We want people to figure it out themselves. … If you know about it, you know about it.”

Other components of the complex include The Mini-Bar, a Bahamian-style bar with live entertainment and outdoor dining; The Kitchen, with communal seating and a unique vibe; and The Alley, which will add seating for The Mini-Bar and The Kitchen. Each area’s ambience varies, and District’s menu is different from those of the other venues.