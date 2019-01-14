Animal-friendly yoga around Naples

1. It’s the cat’s meow—with a mat. Domestic Animal Services of Collier County offers Kitten Yoga, which socializes young felines while up to 20 yogis stretch and pose. “The kittens are set free at the beginning of class and allowed to peruse and amuse,” says volunteer coordinator Jaime Whiting. “As the cats roam, participants are guided by certified yoga instructors who volunteer their time to promote adoption and wellness.” (239-252-7387)

2. Barnyard Yoga in Lehigh Acres offers Goat Yoga in Old Florida style on a farm at the end of a long, winding road. “Goats are very social animals, and when we let them out of the paddock, they head straight to the barn where the yoga classes are,” says farm co-owner Mary Burgess, who started the class two years ago. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and play with the goats before class begins. “They are always amusing and full of mischief,” Burgess adds. “One of their favorite pranks is chewing on your hair.” Taught by yoga trainer Jenna Love, the beginner class focuses on alignment and breathing while offering a unique way to connect with these naturally curious and loving creatures. Reservations are required.

3. Doga Yoga at BKS Yoga Studio in Naples is a private session with owner Barbara King and her Shih Tzu, Rocky. “The whole idea behind Doga Yoga is to forge a deeper connection with your dog,” King says. “It’s such a great opportunity to bond. By the end of the session, the dogs are always sleeping because they are so relaxed.” All class levels are available, with the focus being on different poses that revolve around your pet. Reservations are required, and dogs must be up-to-date on vaccinations.

4. Rise, shine, and maybe even roar while participating in Zoo Yoga at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. Instructor Lauren Fox of Donation Yoga, Naples, teaches a monthly animal-themed yoga class with moves designed to help participants relax as they eavesdrop on the beastly chatter around them. All ages are welcome. Bring a mat, towel, and water.