8 Animal Print Accessories Embrace untamable zebra, python, and tiger prints By Site Staff - July 25, 2019 Medium shoulder flap tiger-print calf-hair bag ($3,600), Gucci, Naples Tatersale Manufacture de Boucleries large pendent ($460), Hermès, hermes.com Néonoé Monogram Giant Jungle handbag ($2,080), Louis Vuitton, Naples Metal and resin necklace ($2,150), Chanel, Saks Fifth Avenue, Naples Ava zebra-print calf-hair clutch ($1,390), Tom Ford, tomford.com Clare metallic 80-mm pumps ($1,145), Christian Louboutin, christian louboutin.com Small zebra icon shoulder bag ($1,995), Versace, versace.com Python Bancroft shoulder bag ($1,950), Michael Kors Collection, Marissa Collections, Naples
