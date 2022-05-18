Antique Auto Adornments on View

View 25 rare glass automobile ornaments in “Jewels for the Road: Selections from the Jon Zoler Collection” at Revs Institute in Naples through June 30. Zoler, a Naples resident, has amassed more than 350 glass and metal mascots from around the world. Featured in this exhibit are one-of-a-kind accessories created by René Lalique, Marius Ernest Sabino, Red Ashay, and Lucille Sevin for Etling. According to Revs Institute: “Ornaments were attached to horses and carts as good luck charms. At the dawn of motoring, ornaments became mascots mounted on external radiator caps. Mascots were fashionable from the 1890s through the mid-1930s.”

Their designs were inspired by Greek and Roman mythology, comic characters, and animals, which symbolized the speed, strength, and sleekness of the cars they adorned. The institute also has a permanent collection of 225 mascots; 50 are on display. Both exhibits are included with Revs Institute admission ($15-$30). Reservations are required.