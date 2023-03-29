Appalachian Road Show Arrives in Fort Myers

Appalachian Road Show will bring their riveting performance to the Rhythm On The River Concert Series at Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers March 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Appalachian Road Show is an acoustic ensemble of Grammy and IBMA award winners and nominees, bringing contemporary interpretations of traditional Americana, bluegrass, and folk songs, as well as offering innovative original music, all presented with a common thread tied directly to the heart of the Appalachian region of the United States.

The group includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist and mandolinist Darrell Webb, two-time Grammy-winning bassist Todd Phillips, an acknowledged legend in bluegrass music circles, and 23-year-old “old soul” guitarist Zeb Snyder.

The band recently released their latest album Jubilation. Country legend Dolly Parton introduces the album, which is lauded as an ode to the life, culture, and lifestyle of Appalachia.

“With this group, we want to shine a light on the music and the culture of the Appalachian region we come from,” says Abernathy.

Appalachian Road Show invites audiences to come and sit a spell on its porch as the band shares its dynamic musicianship through songs and stories emanating from the mountains and hollers of North Carolina and Virginia, to the coal mines of West Virginia and Kentucky. The band delivers powerful performances that range from the gospel-esque “I Am Just a Pilgrim” and “Little Black Train,” to the reeling, kick-up-your-heels “Dance, Dance, Dance,” to the ballads of love and loss “Anna Lee.”

“These songs come from the Appalachians, from the coal mining and the logging camps of those ancient mountains,” says Abernathy. “There’s something universal in the music and expressed themes”.