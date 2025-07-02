Appreciating Nature Through Art

In partnership with local organizations, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Art Gallery hosts several exhibitions every year. While applied science is the focus of most activity at the reserve, presentations celebrating personal expression through visual arts promote and stimulate a greater understanding of the natural world. Students at Florida Gulf Coast University created original photographs and sculptures, inspired by the work of Friends of Rookery Bay and its mission.

“These artworks were aimed at connecting viewers with Southwest Florida’s dynamic coastal environment and celebrate the long-standing relationship between art and environmental stewardship,” says Athan Barkoukis, executive director for Friends of Rookery Bay. A selection of works from 27 students will be on display at the “2025 Wildlife and Wild Places in SWFL Summer I Mixed Media Art Exhibition” until August 1, followed by another mixed media exhibition created by a group of local artists, “Collective 5 Exhibition,” from August 4 to October 31.