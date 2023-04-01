

Dr. Fetzer joined Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in September 2019. She comes with more than 15 years of experience, serving as the primary nonoperative interventional physiatrist at Midwest Orthopedics @ RUSH (ranked top 10 in orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report). There, she enjoyed a thriving practice that included nonoperative spine intervention for adults, including the Chicago White Sox, the Chicago Bulls, DePaul University, and the Joffrey Ballet.

Dr. Fetzer specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of neuro-musculoskeletal disorders with special training in nonsurgical care of neck and back pain. Specifically, she performs fluoroscopic guided spine injections, trigger point injections in the management of myofascial pain, joint and soft tissue injections of the upper and lower extremities, and electromyography and nerve conduction studies.

Dr. Fetzer combines her expertise of rehabilitation, interventional spine treatment regimens, and pain medicine to comprehensively treat the patient. She excels in patient communication and strives to individually tailor each patient’s plan of care to reach the common goal of pain relief and restoration of function.

The emphasis of Dr. Fetzer’s practice is conservative spine management. To achieve this goal, she utilizes a wide array of diagnosis and treatment procedure including electromyography, epidural steroid injections, Facet intra-articular injections, medial branch blocks, radiofrequency ablation, sacroiliac joint injections, discography, trigger point injections, and peripheral joint injections.

