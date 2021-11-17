Art Aid Naples QuickDraw at Cambier Park

Fifty artists painting en plein air and three musical acts will descend upon Cambier Park November 27 to create and sell original works to raise funds for the Legal Aid Service of Collier County while supporting artists and musicians.

This is the second annual Art Aid Naples QuickDraw. The first was held on the grounds of the now-demolished Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club in 2019 with 27 artists. “It went on hiatus last year due to the pandemic, of course, but is bigger and more multidimensional this year,” says founder and organizer Laura Barnard. Musical acts include Moonstone Riders, Roots Almighty, and flutist Kat Epple with Ray Nesbit and Darrell Nutt. More than a dozen Plein Air Palm Beach artists from Florida’s east coast are participating.

Dispel notions about traditional, Impressionist landscapes. In 2019, muralist Marcus Zotter painted a portrait of Frida Kahlo on a 6-foot door. The artists have a range of mediums—pop, graffiti, street art, abstract, contemporary, portraiture, neon, and Impressionism, too—and will spread out from the park to capture street, sidewalk, and café scenes. There will also be two jumbo screens set up in the park to simultaneously livestream the event from a drone’s vantage point. The painting and music begin at 9 a.m. and the auction at 12:15 p.m. “The goal is to raise $100,000 for Legal Aid programs that assist children,” Barnard says. Sixty percent of proceeds will go to Legal Aid, with the remaining 40 percent benefiting the artists.