Amy Art Gallery + Studio, in partnership with The Bakery at Grappino, holds free monthly Morning sessions designed to engage and inspire locals and visitors through art and conversation over coffee. Leslie Vega, gallery director at Amy Art Gallery + Studio, located in the Naples Design District, hosts the September 20 event, where she will take guests behind the scenes to explore the techniques, materials, and artistic vision of Amy Moglia Heuerman’s paintings.
Art and Conversation at Amy Art Gallery + Studio
