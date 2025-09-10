Art and Conversation at Amy Art Gallery + Studio

On September 20, guests will go behind the scenes to explore the techniques, materials, and artistic vision of Amy Moglia Heuerman’s paintings

By
-
Moglia Heuerman at work in her studio. Photo courtesy of Amy Art Gallery + Studio
Moglia Heuerman at work in her studio. Photo courtesy of Amy Art Gallery + Studio

Amy Art Gallery + Studio, in partnership with The Bakery at Grappino, holds free monthly Morning sessions designed to engage and inspire locals and visitors through art and conversation over coffee. Leslie Vega, gallery director at Amy Art Gallery + Studio, located in the Naples Design District, hosts the September 20 event, where she will take guests behind the scenes to explore the techniques, materials, and artistic vision of Amy Moglia Heuerman’s paintings. 

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR