Art and Soul Heads to Collier Museum

The Mental Health Association of Southwest Florida and the Collier Museum at Government Center will team up to host the fourth annual Art and Soul at the Museum event January 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Perfect for families, the free event will explore the ways that art soothes the mind, body, and soul with a celebration of creativity, arts, mental health, and wellness. Art & Soul will feature activities geared toward both adults and children, including live music, art and wellness demonstrations, and museum activity stations. Local artists, cultural groups, and mental health organizations will also set up booths to explore, while the museum will offer tours of the E. George Rogers Art Studio. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Click here for more information.