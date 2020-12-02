Art Fairs Return to Naples

The city’s popular outdoor art fairs have returned downtown. Naples Art’s Art in the Park will take place on Park Street along Cambier Park December 5. A local tradition since 1957, this juried show features fine art and craftwork by local artists. Naples Art hosts Art in the Park seasonally (November through April) on the first Saturday of each month at Cambier Park as well as Baker Park. Additionally, Naples Artcrafters will return with its juried Fine Arts & Craft Show in Cambier Park December 12.