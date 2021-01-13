Outdoor Naples Uptown Art Festival Returns

The Naples Design District will set the scene for the January 23 and 24 art festival, presented by the United Art Council of Collier County

The Naples Design District will set the scene for the Naples Uptown Art Festival, presented by United Art Council, on January 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The “socially-distanced, outdoor art experience” will feature 150 local and visiting fine artists from 40 states touting thousands of creations in a mediums. The event is free and open to the public.

The festival will be presented by Howard Alan Events, producer of the nation’s top outdoor art festivals. Artists representing dozens of mediums will line 10 Street South from Central Avenue to Fifth Avenue South. Sculpture, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, wearable art, will be displayed for art collectors, shoppers, and pedestrians.

“We are so thrilled to once more return to Naples,” said Alan. “Since founding the original 5th Avenue Art Festival, we’ve enjoyed 22 years in beautiful, downtown Naples. It is so exciting to bring top national artists to an area already rich with talented, professional local artists and a vibrant art scene. This will be a showcase like none other, with world-class art and heightened safety protocols, ensuring everyone will have a memorable experience.”

Among the renowned local artists featured in the show is Adorable Monique, an award-winning emerging artist who has been recognized for her colorful paintings showcasing the natural world. From Central American flora and fauna to the watery grasslands of the Florida Everglades, each of Adorable Monique’s works portrays the inner beauty of all living things while drawing the eye to see past the color and into the life itself.

To ensure guest safety, the Naples Uptown Art Festival will employ the following Centers for Disease Control-recommended protocols: all attendees ages 2 years and older will be required to wear a mask; entrances and exits will be monitored for one-way traffic; visitors should reserve a free time slot here; and social-distancing will be required between artists and patrons, and patron groups. Patrons are asked to stay home if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are awaiting test results for COVID-19, or show any symptoms of the virus.

For more information, please email info@artfestival.com, call (561) 746-6615, or visit the website.