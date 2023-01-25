Art-Forward Fun at High Tide Studio & Gallery

Looking to lean into creativity this season? You’re in luck! High Tide Studio & Gallery in Naples in will host a packed schedule of art-forward activities through April.

To kick things off and let the community get acquainted with the Design District spot, High Tide will host an Open House Gallery Night January 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening will boast light refreshments, artist meet-and-greets, and more. The open houses will return February 23 and March 30, both from 5 to 7 p.m.

On February 2, head to the gallery for a live painting demonstration with master oil painter Roger Dale Brown from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the demonstration are $50.

Get crafty at Craft Night: Découpaging Oyster Shells with local artist and instructor Betty Wentworth on February 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. Water and light snacks will be provided, along with bleached oyster shells and necessary materials. Guests are encouraged to bring their own beverages to enjoy. Tickets are $50. RSVP to hightidestudio995@gmail.com.

The artistic offerings round out with Nancy Nowak’s “Taking Your Painting to Mastery” oil and pastel workshop April 3-4. Registration is $350.