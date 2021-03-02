Art from Russia to France

Cultural contrasts are on display at East West Fine Art in the exhibitions “Gentleman’s Outing” and “Crème Brûlée and Champagne: Vistas of French Cities and Countryside”

Cultural contrasts are on display at East West Fine Art in the exhibitions “Gentleman’s Outing” (through March 10) and “Crème Brûlée and Champagne: Vistas of French Cities and Countryside” (March 11-24).

“Gentleman’s Outing” features paintings of hunting scenes and more by Stanislav Plutenko and Alexander Gorbikov, alongside elaborate Damascus steel hunting knives made by master artisans in Russia. “Crème Brûlée and Champagne” shifts the focus to France with Laurent Parcelier’s paintings of “quaint corner cafés and sun-dappled French maisons” and Hervé Lenouvel’s “gem-colored mountains and forests of rugged Brittany and Northern France,” according to the gallery.