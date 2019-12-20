An artful evening of dining and dancing. January 7, 2020 at the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club

Join art lovers and those dedicated to supporting children’s art programs in our community for “Art Inspires” on January 7, 2020 at the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club. This artful evening is presented by Harmon-Meek Gallery and 100% of the funds raised from individual tickets and patron sales will support children’s art programs through the Harmon-Meek Gallery fund with the South Florida Community Foundation.

Seating is limited. Dress inspired by your favorite artist or movement.