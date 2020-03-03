Art of Elegance

There are so many savvy and sumptuous styles to draw on each season that we decided to do just that—have someone draw them! After sifting through stacks of social pictures, we chose to salute the bright, the logo-emblazoned, and the sublime with chic fashion illustrations. In Naples, sartorial prowess and supporting a good cause are a perfect match.

Ashley Gerry, in Oscar de la Renta and Monique Lhuillier, with Peter Schuette (left) and Luis Otero at Friends of Artis—Naples’ Fashioning Influence Gala.

Wynnell Schrenk, in Safiyaa, with Pam Goldsmith at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens’ Zoo Gala Adventure in South America.

Elizabeth Star, in Stella McCartney, with husband, Stanley, at the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens’ Zoo Gala in the Garden of Eden.

Tracy Wenkman, in Lilly Pulitzer, and Wotts Mercy, in White House Black Market, at PACE Center for Girls Collier’s Love That Dress.

Jill Miller, in Chanel, with Borana Lacquaniti at the Naples Botanical Garden’s Hats in the Garden.

Marissa Hartington, in Adam Lippes, with Ann Scott at the Naples Botanical Garden’s Hats in the Garden.

Story Credits:

Illustrations by Lindsey Kate

Social photography by Charlie McDonald

Introduction by Loretta Grantham