Art Tells the Story at The Baker Museum

An exhibition of modern art, entitled “Three Degrees of Separation: Artistic Connections in the Permanent Collection,” is on display through July 30 on the first floor of The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples. A range of works from the museum’s permanent collection is divided into five sections, coming together in a novel way to tell the story of artistic connections in the Americas between 1907 and 1968. The exhibition provides glimpses into how artistic ideas were exchanged and shared in the early and middle twentieth century, as well as how avant-garde styles spread because of increased travel to and from both Mexico and Europe—ultimately showing how tightly knit the world is.