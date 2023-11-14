Artis—Naples welcomes the entire community to the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus on November 18, to enjoy art, music, and fun. Fall Community Day is a free event that takes place from noon to 4 p.m. and includes live music, an instrument petting zoo for kids, hands-on art experiences, and access to all exhibitions and galleries at The Baker Museum.
Artis—Naples Hosts Fall Community Day
Take part in some hands-on activities at The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples during Fall Community Day November 18
