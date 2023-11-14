Artis—Naples Hosts Fall Community Day

Artis—Naples welcomes the entire community to the Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus on November 18, to enjoy art, music, and fun. Fall Community Day is a free event that takes place from noon to 4 p.m. and includes live music, an instrument petting zoo for kids, hands-on art experiences, and access to all exhibitions and galleries at The Baker Museum.

