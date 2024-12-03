Artis—Naples Welcomes Manuel López-Gómez

Artis—Naples recently appointed Manuel López-Gómez as the new associate conductor of the Naples Philharmonic. The acclaimed Venezuelan conductor has earned widespread recognition for his powerful and inspiring leadership. Join the Naples Philharmonic and the Naples Philharmonic Chorus December 7, as they reprise the beloved classic Handel’s Messiah, under López-Gómez’s direction, in Hayes Hall at Artis—Naples. Known for its sweeping combination of orchestral and choral components, the baroque masterwork continues to thrill audiences centuries after its inception and endures as a holiday favorite.

López-Gómez will lead the Naples Philharmonic in select programs throughout the season and serve as director of the Naples Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. He notes that he looks forward to sharing his passion for music with the community.

“I am absolutely thrilled and honored to join the Naples Philharmonic as associate conductor,” he says. “This orchestra is renowned for its artistry and commitment to musical excellence, and I am incredibly excited to learn from and collaborate with these extraordinary musicians.”